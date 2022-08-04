Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 4 August 2022
Amazon opens first Irish fulfilment centre in Dublin

Recruitment for the site is currently underway.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 12:51 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ONLINE SHOPPING GIANT Amazon has officially opened its first Irish warehouse in Co Dublin, with 500 jobs set to be created at the site.

The company confirmed that the so-called fulfilment centre, located in Baldonnell, opened this week and it is the first of its kind in the Republic of Ireland.

A spokesperson for Amazon told The Journal that “we are delighted to have opened the doors of our first fulfilment centre in Dublin this week”.

“We are focusing on welcoming our new team and preparing the site in readiness to start delivering to our customers across Ireland.”

The 630,000-square-foot centre in Baldonnell Business Park will house millions of items that will be picked, packed and shipped to customers around Ireland and Europe.

AmazonBaldonnell A view of the site from the N7 Source: Google Street View

The site is set to employ around 500 people and it’s understood that wages are set to start at €13.50 an hour.

When fully operational, the site will improve delivery times for Irish Amazon customers.

Last year, Amazon also announced that they would be opening a second delivery station at the Northwest Logistics Park in Ballycoolin, with over 20 jobs being created alongside driver roles.

The first delivery station opened in October 2020 in Rathcoole, Dublin, with 20 permanent jobs at the site.

Earlier in 2020, Amazon announced it had plans to create over 1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland and that it wanted to have 5,000 people employed in Ireland by 2022.

It’s first office was opened in 2004, with the company also operating both customer service and web service facilities here.

