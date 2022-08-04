Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault in West Dublin suburb

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ IN BLANCHARDSTOWN are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which occurred on Main Street, Mulhuddart Village, to the northwest of Blanchardstown in the early hours of Sunday morning 31 July.
A man in his mid 30s received serious injuries and was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he remains in a critical condition.
Gardaí are asking anyone who was in Main Street, Mulhuddart Village on Sunday morning between 4am and 5am and who may have footage (including dashcam) to make that footage available to them.
Gardaí are particularly seeking information in relation to a dark coloured jeep which was seen in the area before and after this assault.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS