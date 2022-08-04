Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Thursday 4 August 2022
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault in West Dublin suburb

Gardaí are particularly seeking information in relation to a dark coloured jeep which was seen before and after this assault.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 4:26 PM
36 minutes ago 3,382 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5833086

GARDAÍ IN BLANCHARDSTOWN are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which occurred on Main Street, Mulhuddart Village, to the northwest of Blanchardstown in the early hours of Sunday morning 31 July.

A man in his mid 30s received serious injuries and was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in Main Street, Mulhuddart Village on Sunday morning between 4am and 5am and who may have footage (including dashcam) to make that footage available to them.

Gardaí are particularly seeking information in relation to a dark coloured jeep which was seen in the area before and after this assault.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

