Thursday 22 September 2022
The 5 at 5: Thursday

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Sep 2022, 4:45 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #THE NORTH: The Northern Ireland census has recorded a higher total number of Catholics than Protestants for the first time in the region’s 100-year history.

2. #CHERRY ORCHARD: Gardaí investigating the endangerment of gardaí related to incidents in the Cherry Orchard area on Monday carried out six searches at homes today, seizing a number of electronic devices.

3. #SOLDIER F: The discontinued prosecution of a British military veteran known as Soldier F for two murders on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972 is to resume.

4. #TIERNAN: Tommy Tiernan has said the Government could “give what’s needed if they wanted” when it comes to overseas development aid after Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney defended the Government’s record in New York yesterday. 

5. #IRAN: The official death toll from Iran’s wave of popular unrest has shot up to at least 17 as popular anger has flared over the death in custody of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

