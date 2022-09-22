Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 22 September 2022
Gardaí carry out searches in Cherry Orchard in response to patrol car being rammed

No arrests were made, but investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 22 Sep 2022, 1:37 PM
13 minutes ago 984 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5873245
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDÁI IN BALLYFERMOT investigating the endangerment of Gardaí related to incidents in the Cherry Orchard area on Monday carried out six searches at homes today, seizing a number of electronic devices.

On Monday evening Gardaí responded to reports of dangerous driving in Cherry Orchard area and their Garda car was deliberately rammed several times.

The searches this morning were focused on gathering evidence related to the incident and no arrests were made, but investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.

Both Gardaí in the rammed car did not report injuries at the time, but have since reported unfit for duty

Ina statement this afternoon, Gardaí said that both members are receiving support from their colleagues and a counselling service has been provided if required.

A spokesperson for the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said:

“In the aftermath of this appalling incident, both Gardaí told the GRA that they were still trying to process the traumatic events, with one officer stating: ‘I’m alive, that’s the main thing. It was so daunting to see a mob baying for our car to be rammed’.”

 Video footage of the event was widely shared on social media in the aftermath, with dramatic clips showing the two cars speeding up and down on both sides of the road.

After one of the cars rams the Garda car, cheers can be heard from the surrounding crowds.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information on this incident to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

