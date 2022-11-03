The 5 at 5

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #POST-PANDEMIC It is too early to say whether or not Covid-19 vaccines will become a regular part of the winter vaccination programme, says HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry.
2. #COOLOCK Permission is being sought to convert a former Tayto factory in Dublin into a first of its kind crematorium.
3. #PLANNING BOARD The Chairman of An Bord Pleanala Dave Walsh, has announced that he will be retiring early for “personal and family reasons”.
4. #DONATIONS Sinn Féin TDs, senators and MEPs donated the most money to their party of all the registered political parties in Ireland last year.
5. #CORK Irish Rail is to lodge an application to An Bord Pleanála for a major upgrade of the Cork rail network.
