Sinn Féin receive highest amount in disclosed political donations last year

SINN FÉIN TDs, SENATORS and MEPs donated the most money to their party of all the registered political parties in Ireland last year.

The Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) has today published its annual report on the donations made by TDs, Senators, MEPs and political parties in 2021.

The figures show that in 2021 political parties received a total of €193,511 in donations above €1,500.

Under the rules, the maximum amount that may be accepted from one donor in the same year is €2,500.

By 31 March each year, each political party must provide a statement to Sipo, disclosing the value of any donation (including memberships) above €1,500 it received during the previous calendar year.

The statement includes details of the person who made the donation.

One party, Identity Ireland, did not comply with their statutory obligation to submit a donation statement.

Fianna Fáil did not receive any donations over €1,500, along with other parties such as Communist Party and the Human Dignity Alliance, and therefore donations made are not listed.

The latest figures show that Sinn Féin received the highest amount of donations, totalling €70,692.

The report shows that the majority of the 29 Sinn Féin TDs, Senators and MEPs that made donations last year gave the maximum amount allowed of €2,500, or slightly under it.

Fine Gael received €58,695, with donations from parliamentary party members of between €1,500 to €1,900.

The Labour Party received donations totalling €28,600, with donations of between €600 and €2,400 made by its TDs, Senators and MEPs.

The Green Party received €25,624 in donations ranging from between €1,500 and €2,500.