Irish Rail lodging An Bord Pleanála application for major upgrade to Cork rail network

IRISH RAIL IS to lodge an application to An Bord Pleanála for a major upgrade of the Cork rail network.

An application will be made for the construction of a second rail track along the 10km section of railway line between Glounthaune and Midleton in Cork.

Irish Rail has said the upgrading of the line from the existing single track to new twin track railway, along with the completion of the new Kent Station through platform and the proposed signalling and communications upgrades will facilitate, with future fleet orders, the potential tripling of service frequency to a 10-minute service frequency each way compared to the current 30-minute service.

Advertisement

The current rail network in Cork Source: Irish Rail

The planned future rail network Source: Irish Rail

This investment will allow for a future service pattern of up to six trains per hour per direction from the current two.

The Railway Order application will be lodged with An Bord Pleanála on Thursday, 10 November. An eight-week statutory public consultation period will follow, beginning on 17 November and concluding on 12 January.

Any potentially impacted landowners and occupiers of lands referenced in the Railway Order application will be contacted directly before the order is lodged.

Irish Rail said it is anticipated that when the consultation period closes, An Bord Pleanála will grant an oral hearing where members of the public and impacted parties can attend, make observations and ask questions of the project team.

Subject to receiving An Bord Pleanála approval and funding allocation, Irish Rail said it is anticipated that construction will commence in 2024 with expected completion in 2026.