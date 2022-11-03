Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 3 November 2022
Advertisement

Irish Rail lodging An Bord Pleanála application for major upgrade to Cork rail network

Irish Rail plans to build a second track along the line between Glounthaune and Midleton in Cork.

1 hour ago 5,332 Views 5 Comments

IRISH RAIL IS to lodge an application to An Bord Pleanála for a major upgrade of the Cork rail network. 

An application will be made for the construction of a second rail track along the 10km section of railway line between Glounthaune and Midleton in Cork. 

Irish Rail has said the upgrading of the line from the existing single track to new twin track railway, along with the completion of the new Kent Station through platform and the proposed signalling and communications upgrades will facilitate, with future fleet orders, the potential tripling of service frequency to a 10-minute service frequency each way compared to the current 30-minute service.

Existing Network (1) (1) The current rail network in Cork Source: Irish Rail

Future Network (1) The planned future rail network Source: Irish Rail

This investment will allow for a future service pattern of up to six trains per hour per direction from the current two.

The Railway Order application will be lodged with An Bord Pleanála on Thursday, 10 November. An eight-week statutory public consultation period will follow, beginning on 17 November and concluding on 12 January. 

Any potentially impacted landowners and occupiers of lands referenced in the Railway Order application will be contacted directly before the order is lodged. 

Irish Rail said it is anticipated that when the consultation period closes, An Bord Pleanála will grant an oral hearing where members of the public and impacted parties can attend, make observations and ask questions of the project team. 

Subject to receiving An Bord Pleanála approval and funding allocation, Irish Rail said it is anticipated that construction will commence in 2024 with expected completion in 2026. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie