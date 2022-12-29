EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#UKRAINE: A new wave of Russian missiles has battered Ukraine, wounding at least five people including a teenager and cutting electricity in the west.

2.#POPE BENEDICT: Former pope Benedict is “lucid and alert”, the Vatican has said, adding that the 95-year’s condition was “stable” but remained “serious” a day after Pope Francis revealed his predecessor was seriously ill.

3.#DONORS: Some 250 transplants took place in Ireland in 2022, the HSE has said. The health service has thanked the 86 deceased and 33 living organ donors and their families who made the live-saving procedures possible.

4.#BOOSTER: People aged 18 to 49 can now receive their second Covid-19 booster vaccine, the HSE has said.

5. #TAXI: FreeNow said it is to amend its technology fee, charging between €1 and €5 from January, the taxi company announced today.

