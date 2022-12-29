Ukraine reports 'massive' Russian missile attack across several regions

SEVERAL REGIONS OF Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, were facing a Russian missile attack early today, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens rang out across the country. In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defence systems have been activated to fend off the continuing missile attack.

Sounds of explosions were heard in the city.

“December 29. Massive missiles attack… The enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships,” Ukraine’s air force said on social media.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said that some Russian missiles have been downed.

The attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine.

Moscow has launched such attacks on a weekly basis since October.

In Dnipro, Odessa and Kryvyi Rih regions, the authorities said that they switched off electricity to minimise the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they are hit.

Yesterday, a 14-year-old girl was among those reported injured after Russia’s shelling of Kizomys, a village in Kherson.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of President Zelenskyy’s office, reported via Telegram that three people have been hospitalised following the attack.

Civilians have continue to evacuate from Kherson over the Christmas period as the intensity of attacks has not let up.

Zelenskyy said yesterday that there are “only a few” civilians left in the eastern frontline town of Bakhmut – which has endured months of fierce fighting.

“Last year, 70,000 people lived there. Now only a few civilians are left there,” the Ukrainian president said on Facebook.