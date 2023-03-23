Advertisement

Thursday 23 March 2023
1. #COURTS: Richard Burke was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of Jasmine McMonagle.

2. #NO CONFIDENCE: The Labour party has submitted a motion of no-confidence in the Government following yesterday’s vote on the eviction ban.

3. #COURTS: A teenager who took part in what a judge termed a “savage attack” that left then-17-year-old Alanna Quinn Idris blind in one eye has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

4. #ROAD SAFETY: Almost 200 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the March bank holiday weekend.

5. #JOB CUTS: Consulting firm Accenture has revealed it is axing around 19,000 jobs across its worldwide workforce over the next 18 months.

