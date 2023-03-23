Almost 200 people arrested for driving under the influence during St Patrick's weekend

ALMOST 200 PEOPLE were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the March bank holiday weekend.

A Garda operation was in place between 7am on 16 March and 7am on 21 March during which gardaí carried out 678 checkpoints.

A total of 196 people were arrested for driving under the influence over the bank holiday weekend. This included 136 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and 60 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs.

In excess of 1,800 drivers were detected driving in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Fixed Charge Offences for other road offences during this period included:

Mobile phones – 152

Unaccompanied learner drivers – 99

Seatbelts – 55

In addition, 379 vehicles were detained under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for offences such as unaccompanied learner driver, no driving licence, no insurance and no tax.

There were no fatal collisions on Irish roads over the weekend, however, 12 serious collisions occured which resulted in 17 serious and life-threatening injuries.

“We are certainly relieved there was no loss of life on our roads over the St Patrick’s weekend this year. We are, however, very mindful there were 12 serious injury road traffic collisions and of the impact they have had on both the individuals involved and their families,” Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said.

“As is reflected in the number of checkpoints, detections and arrests over the weekend, An Garda Síochána remains committed to ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve safety on our roads,” Hilman said.

An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions.