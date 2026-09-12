Taylor Swift plays a sold out show at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, during her Eras Tour. Alamy
Quiz

Quiz: How well do you remember these VIP visits to Ireland?

Ireland has had long list of famous visitors over the years.
10.01pm, 12 Sep 2026
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US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS in Ireland this weekend on a historic visit.

He met with President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Phoenix Park before making his way to the Irish Open at his golf resort in Doonbeg on Saturday afternoon.

Trump follows a long list of VIPs to set foot on Irish soil.

So, ahead of the big event, let’s test your knowledge on Ireland’s most famous visitors…

Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali came to fight in Croke Park in 1972. Who was his opponent?
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Jerry Quarry
Al 'Blue' Lewis

George Foreman
Joe Frazier
Nearly 100,000 Irish fans watched rock band Queen play at what location in 1986?
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The RDS
Croke Park

Slane Castle
The National Stadium
Which Hollywood duo was honoured with a statue in Cong, Co Mayo after filming the 1952 film The Quiet Man in the village?
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Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers
Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall
Maureen O’Hara and John Wayne
The UK's Queen Elizabeth made a historic four-day state visit in 2011. What Cork landmark did she stop by?
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The English Market
Blarney Castle

Cork City Gaol
Elizabeth Fort
How many people attended the open air mass held by Pope John Paul II at the Phoenix Park in 1979? (over a third of the population at the time!)
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1.5 million
2.2 million

3 million
1.25 million
Ireland’s golden Eurovision era began in the 1980s, winning the song contest four times over the next decade. What future superstar made her debut at the 1988 contest held in Dublin?
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Shania Twain
Madonna

Celine Dion
Kylie Minogue
What cinema icon spent many years in Waterville, County Kerry, prompting a film festival to be named in his honour?
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Charlie Chaplin
Marlon Brando

Alfred Hitchcock
Harrison Ford
Nelson Mandela vistited Dublin in 1990 to accept the freedom of the city. What Irish success story did he reference during his speech at the mansion house?
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U2
The All Ireland hurling champions

The Oscar-winning film My Left Foot
The Irish national football team
Which of these Irish celebrities did NOT meet US President Barack Obama when he visited in 2011?
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Katie Taylor
Bono

Jedward
Daniel Day-Lewis
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent a secret five-day honeymoon in Ireland in 2014. The A list couple went viral for stopping by the cinema in what town?
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Cavan Town
Nenagh

Portlaoise
Mullingar
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Clever Cat
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Top Dog
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