Quiz: How well do you remember these VIP visits to Ireland?

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS in Ireland this weekend on a historic visit.

He met with President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Phoenix Park before making his way to the Irish Open at his golf resort in Doonbeg on Saturday afternoon.

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Trump follows a long list of VIPs to set foot on Irish soil.

So, ahead of the big event, let’s test your knowledge on Ireland’s most famous visitors…