EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #RTÉ: An external audit into a potential financial issue at RTÉ has found the company publicly understated Ryan Tubridy’s earnings since 2017.
2. #OCEANGATE: Additional help is being sent to find the missing Titan submersible with just hours of oxygen thought to be left for those onboard.
3. #SECURITY: Protesters halted the start of the consultative forum on international security policy in Cork, shouting anti-NATO slogans during Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s opening speech.
4. #PRICES: Ireland is not a “basket case”, according to Finance Michael McGrath, who hit back against assertions made by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty that people are being “fleeced by the highest prices in Europe”.
5. #CHILD WELFARE: Ireland’s health standards watchdog is considering the contents of a report published today into sexual exploitation of teenagers living in residential care centres.
