EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ISRAEL: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has held talks with Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel where he said Hamas “represent pure evil” and he defended Israel’s right to self-defence.

2. #STORM BABET: Communities in the south of the country are reeling from the effects of major flooding due to heavy rainfall yesterday.

3. #HIGGINS: President Michael D Higgins has said Israel must not put itself in the same “category” as Hamas, adding that Israel is “taking great risks”.

4. #UEFA: No matches organised by UEFA will be played in Israel “until further notice” due to the “current safety and security situation” in the country.

5. #ASHLING MURPHY: The first gardaí on the scene where schoolteacher Ashling Murphy was found unresponsive in undergrowth by the Grand Canal spent 10 minutes doing chest compressions, with one officer telling the Central Criminal Court that if he could hear a pulse, “it was very faint”.