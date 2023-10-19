Live: Sunak to hold talks with Netanyahu in Israel as strikes continue on Gaza

While Rishi Sunak visits Israel, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli in Beijing today.

According to multiple state media outlets, Xi told Madbouli of China’s support for a “two-state solution… to realise the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel”.

“China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt… and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world,” Xi was reported as saying.

Beijing was also willing to work with Cairo to “jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries”, he said.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, Egypt has mostly kept closed its border with Gaza, where the humanitarian situation has become increasingly desperate.

Xi told Madbouli that China “appreciates the important role played by Egypt in de-escalating the situation and supports Egypt’s efforts to open humanitarian corridors”.

“It is crucial to prevent the conflict from expanding or even losing control and causing a serious humanitarian crisis,” Xi said.

“The top priority is to cease fire and stop war at an early date,” he added.

President Xi Jinping met with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. China and Egypt are good friends with common purposes and mutual trust and have had a decade of fruitful cooperation under the #BRI. President Xi congratulated Egypt on its new BRICS membership. pic.twitter.com/6TcOvMkOM0 — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) October 19, 2023

After the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution yesterday calling for a “humanitarian pause”, Beijing reiterated calls for a cessation of violence.

“China is deeply disappointed in the United States’ obstruction of the Security Council’s adoption of a draft resolution on the Palestinian issue,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Mao called on the Security Council to “play its role in reaching a ceasefire and stopping the war”.

China has repeatedly backed a vague two-state proposal on the decades-long deadlock that preceded the war, but it has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause – albeit in favour of the nationalist Palestine Liberation Organisation rather than Islamist Hamas.