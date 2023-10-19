Live: Sunak to hold talks with Netanyahu in Israel as strikes continue on Gaza

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
UK PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak is set to hold talks with Benjamin Netanyahu today after landing in Israel this morning.
His visit comes after US President Joe Biden met with the Israeli prime minister yesterday and backed the country’s claims that it was not responsible for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza.
Both sides continue to blame the other for the blast, which the Palestinian health ministry said killed 500 people.
After Biden’s visit, Israel said it would allow limited humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, almost ten days after cutting off food, water and electricity supplies to the enclave.
Around 20 trucks have been permitted to cross the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza, with Biden stating last night that the aid may not reach Gaza until Friday.
Meanwhile, Israeli strikes have continued to hit Gaza throughout the night.
Updates from Jane Moore
The Israeli Defence Forces has said that it “continues to attack all the time throughout the Gaza Strip”.
In an update shared on X, formerly Twitter, this morning, the IDF said: “During the last day, the IDF, directed by the Shin Bet, destroyed hundreds of Hamas terrorist infrastructures, dozens of which were attacked in the Sageya neighborhood.”
It claimed that anti-tank missile launch sites, tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructures and operational headquarters were attacked and that “over ten terrorists were eliminated” in a targeted attack by fighter jets.
It also claimed that IDF warplanes, directed by Shin Bet Intelligence, killed Rafat Harev Hossein Abu Halal, the head of the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, the third largest armed group in Gaza.
While Rishi Sunak visits Israel, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli in Beijing today.
According to multiple state media outlets, Xi told Madbouli of China’s support for a “two-state solution… to realise the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel”.
“China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt… and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world,” Xi was reported as saying.
Beijing was also willing to work with Cairo to “jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries”, he said.
Since the outbreak of hostilities, Egypt has mostly kept closed its border with Gaza, where the humanitarian situation has become increasingly desperate.
Xi told Madbouli that China “appreciates the important role played by Egypt in de-escalating the situation and supports Egypt’s efforts to open humanitarian corridors”.
“It is crucial to prevent the conflict from expanding or even losing control and causing a serious humanitarian crisis,” Xi said.
“The top priority is to cease fire and stop war at an early date,” he added.
After the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution yesterday calling for a “humanitarian pause”, Beijing reiterated calls for a cessation of violence.
“China is deeply disappointed in the United States’ obstruction of the Security Council’s adoption of a draft resolution on the Palestinian issue,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
Mao called on the Security Council to “play its role in reaching a ceasefire and stopping the war”.
China has repeatedly backed a vague two-state proposal on the decades-long deadlock that preceded the war, but it has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause – albeit in favour of the nationalist Palestine Liberation Organisation rather than Islamist Hamas.
Israeli strikes have continued on Gaza, with the latest pictures this morning showing smoke rising from the enclave.
Good morning.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Israel this morning to begin a two-day trip where he will hold talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, along with President Isaac Herzog
As part of a trip, he will urge Middle East leaders to “avoid further dangerous escalation”, saying that “too many lives have been lost” already in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.
