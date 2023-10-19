Pro-Palestine activists occupy EU Commission office in Dublin

PALESTINE SOLIDARITY ACTIVISTS have occupied a European Commission office in Dublin, calling for the EU to take a stance against Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Around 10 protesters have entered the building housing the EU Commission Representation in Ireland and are seeking a meeting with the head of the representation, with more demonstrating outside.

The activists, acting as a group by the name of Dublin for Gaza, are calling for:

“ending the EU’s support for Israeli war crimes;

de-escalation and immediate ceasefire;

immediate establishment of a humanitarian aid corridor;

immediate UN protection for Palestinians in Gaza;

and sanctions and a cessation of all diplomatic ties with Israel.”

Commenting on the occupation, Councillor John Lyons said that “across the world, people are mobilising and demonstrating in solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine, including in Irelandwhere we share a common history of colonialism with the Palestinian people”.

Dublin for Gaza member David Landy said the EU is “offering full vocal support to these atrocities in defiance of any norms of international law and in defiance of the wishes of decent European citizens”.

“We believe that Israel’s campaign of mass murder and ethnic cleansing amounts to an act of genocide, under the legal definition adopted by the United Nations,” Landy said.

“We are occupying the EU Commission offices as an act of protest against EU complicity in these genocidal acts.”

Lamia Tadjine added: “Let us be clear – blood is on the hands, not just of the Israeli military and leadership, but on the hands of those states and institutions who have provided cover for these atrocities, such as the European Union.”

Cllr Hugh Lewis (Ind) and Trinity College lecturer David Landy are among 30 or so activists demonstrating inside and outside the European Commission building in Dublin now. Dublin for Gaza says it is “calling for end to EU support for Israeli war crimes”. ⁦@thejournal_ie⁩ pic.twitter.com/pHPhBm6Lr5 — Valerie Flynn (@valerie_flynn) October 19, 2023

Israel continued to strike Gaza overnight after days of attacks and preventing humanitarian aid from entering the densely populated territory.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who offered her immediate support to Israel after an unprecedented attack by Hamas on 7 October, has attracted criticism for her response, including among Irish MEPs.

The European Parliament this afternoon has approved a motion for a resolution calling for an immediate de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, adopting the resolution with 500 votes in favour to 21 against and 24 abstentions.

Additional reporting by Valerie Flynn