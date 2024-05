EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LINCOLN CROWN COURT: A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Tony McDermott, son of Mother and Baby Home campaigner Maria Arbuckle, in England.

2. #UHL: An unannounced inspection carried out last November found that “significant risks” to patient safety remain at the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick.

3. #COLLEGE PROTESTS: US President Joe Biden is speaking from the White House in unscheduled remarks after police moved in to clear a protest camp at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

4. #COURTS: A Dublin man arrested for carrying an “improvised explosive device” close to his home believed there was a “viable” threat to his safety, a court has heard.

5. #LEADERS’ QUESTIONS: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said it is a “monstrous lie” to suggest the removal of the triple lock for Irish military involvement in operations abroad would result in “young Irish people fighting in wars”.