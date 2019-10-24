This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Cynthia Chotvacs
Image: Shutterstock/Cynthia Chotvacs

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ESSEX All 39 people found in the back of a container in Essex were Chinese nationals, according to multiple reports.

2. #JNLR RTÉ Radio One is still the most listened to station in Ireland according to the most recent figures published this afternoon.

3. #VOTEGATE The entire Dáil voting system needs to be reviewed, according to a report into the Dáil voting controversy – but no sanctions or disciplinary action were recommended. 

4. #BOIL WATER An audit by the Environmental Protection Agency found Irish Water failed to consult the HSE about the risk to public health caused by a temporary loss of controls at the Leixlip water treatment plant in March.

5. #STARDUST The latest episode in TheJournal.ie‘s Stardust podcast series reveals the events leading up to the fire itself and efforts from emergency services who rushed to the scene in the moments.

