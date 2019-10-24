This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'And then everything just went black': Episode three of Stardust out now

The events of the fire itself and the efforts from emergency services who rushed to the scene are described in episode three.

By Sean Murray Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 6:30 AM
18 minutes ago 286 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4831760

STARDUST BANNER Draft 1

“I heard the DJ say there’s a – don’t panic – there’s a fire at the back just there. Be careful, we’re all going to get out of there. Go to the exits and that. When he was saying that everything just went black.” Errol Buckley

JUST AFTER 1.40am in the early hours of Saturday 14 February 1981, the alarm was raised that there was a fire in the Stardust.

Under a curtain separating a small area of the club from the main ballroom, people could see a small fire on a row of seats. But that fire was beginning to spread rapidly.

Within minutes, the entire club was ablaze.

The lights failed, plunging the Stardust into darkness as the roof began to collapse.

In Episode Three of TheJournal.ie‘s Stardust podcast, people there that night describe the situation they were facing as panic descended.

You’ll hear about the locked door barring some people’s exit, a crush to get out the main entrance and the desperate attempts of emergency services to rescue those trapped inside.

You’ll hear the memories of courageous survivors, some of them telling their story of being there that night publicly for the first time on one of the darkest nights in Ireland’s modern history.

Find episode one here.

Find episode two here.

You can listen to the podcast below, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. If you like what you hear, please give us a rating and review.

Related Read

10.10.19 Introducing Stardust: A new podcast from TheJournal.ie


Source: Stardust/SoundCloud

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Castbox

Listen on Spotify

Listen via RSS

Search for Stardust or TheJournal.ie on your favourite podcast app. Can’t find it? Email nicky@thejournal.ie.

Stardust is presented by Sean Murray, produced by Nicky Ryan with executive producer Christine Bohan. Image in cover art by PA Images.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie