This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's the worst scandal that remains unresolved': Stardust episode five out now

The fifth episode of Stardust looks at the Tribunal of Inquiry that followed the fire and how families organised their initial fight for justice.

By Sean Murray Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,357 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4874789

STARDUST BANNER Draft 1

“It was like waving a carrot at us, take it or leave it. If you don’t accept it and go to court, you could lose your case. You were told if you didn’t accept this compensation, you could go to court and you could lose your home.” – Antoinette Keegan

A TRIBUNAL OF Inquiry is the highest form of public inquiry possible in the Irish state.

In recent times, we’ve had one looking into the alleged smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe. The Mahon Tribunal into planning matters precipitated the downfall of Bertie Ahern.

The Tribunal into the Stardust fire was ordered in the immediate aftermath of the events of 14 February 1981.

What it found wouldn’t give the families of the victims and those there that night the answers they sought. Instead, it would make some of them feel alienated and bereft. 

In episode five of TheJournal.ie‘s Stardust podcast, you’ll hear about how that Tribunal unfolded and the beginnings of a movement from families aimed at getting the justice they feel was denied to them.

You’ll hear about a lack of support given to survivors in the aftermath of the disaster, the Tribunal’s probable arson finding and the take-it-or-leave-it offer when it came to compensation.

Find previous episodes here

You can listen to the podcast below, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. If you like what you hear, please give us a rating and review.


Source: Stardust/SoundCloud

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Castbox

Listen on Spotify

Listen via RSS

Search for Stardust or TheJournal.ie on your favourite podcast app. Can’t find it? Email nicky@thejournal.ie.

Stardust is presented by Sean Murray, produced by Nicky Ryan with executive producer Christine Bohan. Image in cover art by PA Images.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie