'It's the worst scandal that remains unresolved': Stardust episode five out now

“It was like waving a carrot at us, take it or leave it. If you don’t accept it and go to court, you could lose your case. You were told if you didn’t accept this compensation, you could go to court and you could lose your home.” – Antoinette Keegan

A TRIBUNAL OF Inquiry is the highest form of public inquiry possible in the Irish state.

In recent times, we’ve had one looking into the alleged smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe. The Mahon Tribunal into planning matters precipitated the downfall of Bertie Ahern.

The Tribunal into the Stardust fire was ordered in the immediate aftermath of the events of 14 February 1981.

What it found wouldn’t give the families of the victims and those there that night the answers they sought. Instead, it would make some of them feel alienated and bereft.

In episode five of TheJournal.ie‘s Stardust podcast, you’ll hear about how that Tribunal unfolded and the beginnings of a movement from families aimed at getting the justice they feel was denied to them.

You’ll hear about a lack of support given to survivors in the aftermath of the disaster, the Tribunal’s probable arson finding and the take-it-or-leave-it offer when it came to compensation.

Source: Stardust/SoundCloud

Stardust is presented by Sean Murray, produced by Nicky Ryan with executive producer Christine Bohan. Image in cover art by PA Images.