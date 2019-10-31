This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'All we were doing was going to funerals. All the Northside': Stardust episode four out now

The fourth episode of Stardust looks at the days and weeks immediately after the horrific tragedy.

By Sean Murray Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 7:00 AM
43 minutes ago 1,384 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4831767

STARDUST BANNER Draft 1

“We were sort of in shock. We wanted to see Caroline. Such a shock at the time. We were doing what everyone was telling us to do. They brought a piece of Caroline’s jeans. It was soaking wet. There was a comb melted. And also a watch that was burnt to bits. And a chain that was badly burnt.” – Maurice McHugh

WHEN THE DUST settled on Valentines Day 1981, dozens of young people were dead.

The Stardust was one of the worst disasters in the history of the State, and the nation’s media descended on the working class suburb of Artane to document the pain and grief of entire communities in north Dublin.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, families were desperately hoping for good news on their loved ones – many of whom were missing following the fire. In some cases, they were receiving treatment in hospital and were reunited with their families.

In other cases, mothers and fathers were told that their young son or daughter had died. Many of them were only identified through an item of clothing, or a piece of jewellery.

In Episode Four of Stardust from TheJournal.ie, you’ll hear from family members describing how they received the worst news imaginable as the tragedy was laid bare.

stardust-disasters-grief-flowers-hearse People line the streets near the Church of St Luke the Evangelist in Kilmore on 18 February 1981. Source: Eamonn Farrell

You’ll hear from the people there that night on how they felt in the immediate aftermath and how they felt hearing what had happened to their friends.

You’ll hear from journalists such as Eamon Dunphy and Charlie Bird on being sent down to cover the tragedy, and the early narrative that emerged in the press that there could have been an arsonist responsible for the fire.

You’ll also hear about official Ireland’s reaction, and the promise of swift justice from Charlie Haughey as he set up a Tribunal of Inquiry.

You can listen to the podcast below, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. If you like what you hear, please give us a rating and review.

Find previous episodes here

You can listen to the podcast below, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. If you like what you hear, please give us a rating and review.


Source: Stardust/SoundCloud

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Castbox

Listen on Spotify

Listen via RSS

Search for Stardust or TheJournal.ie on your favourite podcast app. Can’t find it? Email nicky@thejournal.ie.

Stardust is presented by Sean Murray, produced by Nicky Ryan with executive producer Christine Bohan. Image in cover art by PA Images.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie