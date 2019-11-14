'They just want it to go away but it won't': Sixth and final episode of Stardust out now

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn, At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them.”

IT’S NOW 38 years since the Stardust fire.

Before the book can be closed on this tragedy, a small core of families have been fighting, and still are, for justice for their loved ones.

In September, a day they’d been waiting for finally came when the Attorney General granted new inquests into the deaths of the 48 people who died that night in February 1981.

It comes after a prolonged and sustained campaign and episode six of TheJournal.ie’s Stardust podcast takes up that story from the end of the 1980s to the present day.

You’ll hear of the tireless efforts to get new inquiries, the politicians lobbied to intervene and the change in strategy which finally led to real progress at long last.

You’ll hear how people learned to cope with what had happened and how the effects of the Stardust linger on today.

The final episode of Stardust will also highlight how much the Stardust has changed Ireland, and how Ireland has changed with the inquests now set to take place almost 40 years on.

Find previous episodes here

You can listen to the podcast below, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. If you like what you hear, please give us a rating and review.

Source: Stardust/SoundCloud

Search for Stardust or TheJournal.ie on your favourite podcast app. Can’t find it? Email nicky@thejournal.ie.

Stardust is presented by Sean Murray, produced by Nicky Ryan with executive producer Christine Bohan. Image in cover art by PA Images.