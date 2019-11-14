This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 14 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They just want it to go away but it won't': Sixth and final episode of Stardust out now

The sixth and final episode of Stardust is available now.

By Sean Murray Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 7:00 AM
26 minutes ago 449 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4880026

STARDUST BANNER Draft 1

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn, At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them.”

IT’S NOW 38 years since the Stardust fire.

Before the book can be closed on this tragedy, a small core of families have been fighting, and still are, for justice for their loved ones.

In September, a day they’d been waiting for finally came when the Attorney General granted new inquests into the deaths of the 48 people who died that night in February 1981. 

It comes after a prolonged and sustained campaign and episode six of TheJournal.ie’s Stardust podcast takes up that story from the end of the 1980s to the present day.

You’ll hear of the tireless efforts to get new inquiries, the politicians lobbied to intervene and the change in strategy which finally led to real progress at long last. 

You’ll hear how people learned to cope with what had happened and how the effects of the Stardust linger on today. 

The final episode of Stardust will also highlight how much the Stardust has changed Ireland, and how Ireland has changed with the inquests now set to take place almost 40 years on.

Find previous episodes here

You can listen to the podcast below, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. If you like what you hear, please give us a rating and review.


Source: Stardust/SoundCloud

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Castbox

Listen on Spotify

Listen via RSS

Search for Stardust or TheJournal.ie on your favourite podcast app. Can’t find it? Email nicky@thejournal.ie.

Stardust is presented by Sean Murray, produced by Nicky Ryan with executive producer Christine Bohan. Image in cover art by PA Images.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie