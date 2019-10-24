This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All 39 people found dead in Essex container were Chinese - reports

The driver is still being questioned by police.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 10:52 AM
13 minutes ago 8,419 Views 1 Comment
The container lorry where 39 people were found dead inside leaves Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
The container lorry where 39 people were found dead inside leaves Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ALL 39 PEOPLE found in the back of a container in Essex were Chinese nationals, according to multiple reports.

The discovery of the 39 bodies was made in Waterglade Industrial Park with Essex Police saying that the lorry was registered in Bulgaria but entered the UK at Holyhead on Saturday.

The container in which the 39 people were situated came through Zeebrugge in Belgium to the UK.

In 2000, 58 Chinese migrants died in the back of lorry travelling by ferry from Belgium to the UK. 

Driver Mo Robinson (25), who is from Armagh, was arrested by police and continues to help them with their investigation. 

Officers in the UK are trying to ascertain if Robinson knew that there were people in the back of his container, and if he is part of a criminal smuggling enterprise.

UK police are also working with their Irish, Dutch and Bulgarian counterparts as they begin an intensive investigation.

image (14) Source: PA

