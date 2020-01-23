This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 4:55 PM
18 minutes ago 974 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4977016
Image: Shutterstock/Erik Mandre
Image: Shutterstock/Erik Mandre

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ABUSE: A report on a Dublin centre for people with disabilities found some residents were not protected from abuse, with one person experiencing 89 abusive incidents from January to September last year.

2. #ARREST: A teenager has been arrested in relation to the murder of Cameron Blair in Cork.

3. #DROGHEDA: Leo Varadkar confirmed he will attend this Saturday’s rally for peace being held in Drogheda.

4. #BREXIT: The British Queen has given royal assent to the legislation for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU with an agreement at the end of January.

5. #SCOTLAND: Four people are undergoing tests in a Scottish hospital for fear they might have contracted the coronavirus which is sweeping through China.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Read next:

