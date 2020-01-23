The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ABUSE: A report on a Dublin centre for people with disabilities found some residents were not protected from abuse, with one person experiencing 89 abusive incidents from January to September last year.

2. #ARREST: A teenager has been arrested in relation to the murder of Cameron Blair in Cork.

3. #DROGHEDA: Leo Varadkar confirmed he will attend this Saturday’s rally for peace being held in Drogheda.

4. #BREXIT: The British Queen has given royal assent to the legislation for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU with an agreement at the end of January.

5. #SCOTLAND: Four people are undergoing tests in a Scottish hospital for fear they might have contracted the coronavirus which is sweeping through China.