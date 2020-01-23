Teenager arrested by gardaí investigating Cameron Blair murder

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested in connection with the murder of twenty-year-old Cameron Blair earlier this month.

The man is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

Mr Blair was stabbed in the neck by a man who had gate crashed a house party in Bandon Road on the southside of Cork city on the evening of 16 January. He will be laid to rest this Sunday.

Cameron is survived by his parents Noel and Cathy and brother Alan who attends Bandon Grammar Secondary School.

Cameron was a former pupil of Bandon Grammar and Hamilton High School in the town. He was a native of Ballinascarthy and was well-known in athletic and rugby circles. He was studying at CIT at the time of his death.

He will be laid to rest at Kilbeg Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information on the murder which occurred on Bandon Road in Cork city on 16 January to contact them.

Persons with information are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.