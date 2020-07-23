This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 23 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 5:02 PM
53 minutes ago 2,644 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5158109
Image: Shutterstock/Karen Lee Anderson
Image: Shutterstock/Karen Lee Anderson

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PUP EXTENSION The government has announced an extension to the pandemic unemployment payment until April as part of their July Stimulus Package. The cabinet signed off on these measures this afternoon, with payments being tapered from 17 September. 

2. #MOY PARK A cluster of Covid-19 cases in a Moy Park meat processing plant in Ballymena has been confirmed by Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA).

3. #BREXIT Lead Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said that little to no progress has been made in post-Brexit trade talks. The main issues are fisheries and the level playing field provisions.

4. #CEANN COMHAIRLE In an unexpected blow to the government, Independent TD Catherine Connolly has defeated Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd to become Leas-Ceann Comhairle. Connolly becomes the first woman to hold the position.

5. #SCAM WARNING Seperate warnings from the Departments of Agriculture and Social Protection have been issued warning people about scams. Both scams are being run to gather details to access a person’s bank account.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie