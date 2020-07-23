The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PUP EXTENSION The government has announced an extension to the pandemic unemployment payment until April as part of their July Stimulus Package. The cabinet signed off on these measures this afternoon, with payments being tapered from 17 September.

2. #MOY PARK A cluster of Covid-19 cases in a Moy Park meat processing plant in Ballymena has been confirmed by Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA).

3. #BREXIT Lead Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said that little to no progress has been made in post-Brexit trade talks. The main issues are fisheries and the level playing field provisions.

4. #CEANN COMHAIRLE In an unexpected blow to the government, Independent TD Catherine Connolly has defeated Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd to become Leas-Ceann Comhairle. Connolly becomes the first woman to hold the position.

5. #SCAM WARNING Seperate warnings from the Departments of Agriculture and Social Protection have been issued warning people about scams. Both scams are being run to gather details to access a person’s bank account.