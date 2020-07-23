This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Post-Brexit deadlock: Michel Barnier and David Frost fail to agree on level-playing field and fisheries

“On State aid, we have made no progress at all,” Michel Barnier said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 12:57 PM
Image: European Commission
Image: European Commission

THE EU’s CHIEF Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and the UK’s chief negotiator David Frost have said there was little-to-no progress on the main stumbling blocks of post-Brexit trade talks – the level-playing field provisions, and fisheries.

“It is unfortunately clear that we will not reach in July the ‘early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement’,” Frost said in a statement after the latest round of negotiations ended in London.

“The UK makes a trade agreement, at this point, unlikely,” Barnier said, adding that they were simply looking to translate the political declaration that was agreed 8 months ago into a legal text.

This is the fifth bout of negotiations about the post-Brexit trading relationship between the EU and the UK. These negotiations also cover the Northern Ireland Protocol, security arrangements, and what body will oversee how any new deal would be implemented.

The level-playing field and fisheries

The largest stumbling blocks have been the level-playing field provisions and fisheries – on this issue, Barnier said that the UK “did not show a willingness to break the deadlock”.

“On State aid, we have made no progress at all,” he said. “The EU refuses to foot the bill for the UK’s choices.”

On fisheries, Barnier said that the UK was “effectively asking for near-total exclusion of EU vessels from UK waters”, which he said was “simply unacceptable” – though acknowledged that an agreement would likely mean “a change to the benefit of UK fishermen”.

Common stocks need to be managed jointly according to international law, Barnier said, adding that any agreement cannot lead to the partial destruction of Europe’s fisheries.

“We have to agree to a balanced sustainable solution to fisheries,” he said.

Future of businesses

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month said he wanted British business to know by the end of July whether a deal was within striking distance or if they should start preparing for a messy no-deal split when the post-Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.

 

Barnier said today that he understood the urge for clarity in the short-term, but added that this wouldn’t be at the long-term cost of EU businesses.

He added:

Today, I want to reaffirm the EU’s willingness to reach an agreement… This is also the wish of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, the European Parliament and the EU 27. Because it is simply in our common interest to cooperate.   

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
