The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RYANAIR: Ryanair has confirmed that it plans to temporarily shutter its Shannon and Cork Airport bases for the winter in a bid to cut capacity from 60% down to 40%.

2. #RESTRICTIONS: Tradespeople such as plumbers and electricians can still visit a person’s home to work, despite the new restrictions advising no visitors are allowed in another household.

3. #SUPPORT: Concerns have been raised about the impact the latest Covid-19 restrictions will have on older people and those who live alone.

4. #THE NORTH: There have been a further 763 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

5. #MURDER: A public appeal has been issued for information related to the murder of baby Noleen Murphy in 1973.