#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 15 October 2020
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 4:45 PM
9 minutes ago 594 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5234433
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Pokrovsky
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Pokrovsky

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RYANAIR: Ryanair has confirmed that it plans to temporarily shutter its Shannon and Cork Airport bases for the winter in a bid to cut capacity from 60% down to 40%.

2. #RESTRICTIONS: Tradespeople such as plumbers and electricians can still visit a person’s home to work, despite the new restrictions advising no visitors are allowed in another household.

3. #SUPPORT: Concerns have been raised about the impact the latest Covid-19 restrictions will have on older people and those who live alone.

4. #THE NORTH: There have been a further 763 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

5. #MURDER: A public appeal has been issued for information related to the murder of baby Noleen Murphy in 1973. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie