THERE HAVE BEEN a further 763 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

In its latest update, the North’s Department of Health said a further four deaths have also been confirmed, bringing the death toll in the six counties to 606.

Yesterday, there were over 2,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed on the island of Ireland amid a worsening situation with the disease.

The Northern Ireland Executive agreed new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 yesterday, which include closures of schools, pubs and restaurants.

Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways, from Friday.

From Monday schools will close for two weeks until 2 November, with one of these weeks covering the half-term Halloween break.

In an appeal earlier today, the North’s health minister Robin Swann said the measures will only work “if we buy into it as a community”.

Health Minister appeals to public ‘with every ounce of energy I have left’ pic.twitter.com/Vz6MB8RQKo — Department of Health (@healthdpt) October 15, 2020

“We can get through these next four weeks together if we all take care of each other,” he said. “So let me plead again today with every ounce of energy that I have left. Please play your part. Be part of the resistance, reduce your contacts and keep your distance.”

Separately, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced last night that Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan would be moved to the stricter Level 4 of restrictions. This is due to remain in place until 10 November.