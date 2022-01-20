#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Céimin Burke Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 4:55 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #REOPENING: The Taoiseach said he expects to be in a position to give a “clear and comprehensive” statement on the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow evening. 

2. #MENTAL HEALTH: The father of three children killed by their mother has begun legal proceedings in the High Court against the HSE and a healthcare facility where she was treated before their deaths.

3. #BENEDICT: Former Pope Benedict XVI has been heavily incriminated in a new report on the handling of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church in Munich.

4. #UKRAINE: Russia accused the West of plotting “provocations” in Ukraine and disguising its alleged intentions by fomenting concerns about Moscow planning aggressive military action in the neighbouring country.

5. #BONUS: The €1,000 tax-free bonus for public sector healthcare workers will be paid in February or March, according to the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

