The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MILESTONE: Ireland’s vaccine rollout hit a new milestone, with more than one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Another night of unrest on the streets of Belfast was widely condemned by political leaders in Belfast, Dublin and London.

3. #CERVICAL CHECK: March saw the highest number of cervical smear tests carried out since October 2018.

4. #VIRGIN MEDIA: A payroll administrator at Virgin Media Television is to face trial accused of stealing more than €870,000 from the broadcaster.

5. #GAA: Monaghan senior football manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney was suspended for 12 weeks by the county board following his team’s training breach. Gardaí are investigating the incident.