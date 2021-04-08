The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #MILESTONE: Ireland’s vaccine rollout hit a new milestone, with more than one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered.
2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Another night of unrest on the streets of Belfast was widely condemned by political leaders in Belfast, Dublin and London.
3. #CERVICAL CHECK: March saw the highest number of cervical smear tests carried out since October 2018.
4. #VIRGIN MEDIA: A payroll administrator at Virgin Media Television is to face trial accused of stealing more than €870,000 from the broadcaster.
5. #GAA: Monaghan senior football manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney was suspended for 12 weeks by the county board following his team’s training breach. Gardaí are investigating the incident.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS