Thursday 19 May 2022
5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Céimin Burke Thursday 19 May 2022, 5:00 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it will be up to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to confirm or deny whether or not she made remarks saying that the impact of a no-deal Brexit in Ireland would only “affect a few farmers with turnips in the back of their trucks”.

2. #GREENS: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said his parliamentary party “showed real consensus and real strength” in suspending two TDs who voted against the government. 

3. #UKRAINE: The Russian military said that more Ukrainian fighters who were making a last stand in Mariupol have surrendered, bringing the total who have left their stronghold to 1,730. The Red Cross said it had registered hundreds of them as prisoners of war.

4. #MONKEYPOX: Health authorities in Europe and North America have detected dozens of suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox since early May, sparking concern the disease endemic in parts of Africa is spreading.

5. #WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Coleen Rooney’s barrister told the UK High Court the libel claim brought against her by Rebekah Vardy is “extraordinary” on the final day of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial.

