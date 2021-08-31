The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #REOPENING: The Cabinet has met to consider measures that would see the end to almost all Covid-19 restrictions by 22 October.
2. #POPULATION: Ireland’s population has risen above five million for the first time since 1851, according to new figures.
3. #ARREST: Greek police are questioning an Irish man in connection with the death of a Limerick man on the island of Ios yesterday.
4. #COVENEY: Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is to face scrutiny from an Oireachtas committee today over his recommendation to appoint Katherine Zappone as UN special envoy.
5. #AFGHANISTAN: Taliban leaders have marched into Kabul’s international airport, hours after the final US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
