The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE Russian President Vladimir Putin has been granted approval from legislators for the use of the Russian army to support Ukrainian separatists outside of Russia

2. #TALLAGHT A man has been seriously injured after he was shot in the head in a shooting incident on farmland outside Tallaght.

3. #BURIALS BILL The government has published the long-awaited Burials Bill, which will allow for the excavation of sites of former mother and baby institutions.

4. #COST OF LIVING The Taoiseach said that the cost of fuel “may get worse” in Ireland after Germany decided to postpone the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline due to escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

5. #STARDUST INQUEST A new bill has been brought forward by Senator Lynn Boylan to change how the jury will be selected for the Stardust inquest, bringing it in line with a typical court case jury.