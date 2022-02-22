#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,333 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Ellis Berankova
Image: Shutterstock/Ellis Berankova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE Russian President Vladimir Putin has been granted approval from legislators for the use of the Russian army to support Ukrainian separatists outside of Russia

2. #TALLAGHT A man has been seriously injured after he was shot in the head in a shooting incident on farmland outside Tallaght.

3. #BURIALS BILL The government has published the long-awaited Burials Bill, which will allow for the excavation of sites of former mother and baby institutions.

4. #COST OF LIVING The Taoiseach said that the cost of fuel “may get worse” in Ireland after Germany decided to postpone the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline due to escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

5. #STARDUST INQUEST A new bill has been brought forward by Senator Lynn Boylan to change how the jury will be selected for the Stardust inquest, bringing it in line with a typical court case jury.

