Tuesday 20 September 2022
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 4:45 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GARDAÍ: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has described an incident in which a vehicle collided with a Garda car in Dublin yesterday evening as “disgraceful”.

2. #DÁIL ROW: The Ceann Comhairle has said he will review video footage of Dáil proceedings today after the Taoiseach said he had not done enough to stop heckling while he was speaking.

3. #PENSION: Cabinet has given approval to a new “flexible” pension system that will see the pension age remain at 66, but will give people the option to work until they’re 70 in return for higher payments. 

4. #PROTEST: The organisers of a protest against the spiralling cost of living and the housing crisis are urging people to attend a march in Dublin on Saturday to heap pressure on the government ahead of the budget.

5. #UKRAINE: Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to start voting to become integral parts of Russia.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

