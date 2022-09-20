Pension age to stay at 66, with gradual PRSI increases to be paid by employers

AFTER MUCH DELAY, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys is to seek Cabinet approval that the pension age should not rise above 66.

The minister will bring a recommendation to Government, which was due to be made back in April, that the pension age should not rise above that age.

This follows on from the Taoiseach’s comments in July in which he said additional PRSI contributions will be needed to ensure the pension age is not increased.

Under the proposals going to Cabinet today, people who want to work longer beyond 66, can do so, and as a result will get a higher pension of about 5% each year.

It is understood this “flexible” approach will allow those who want to work on to carry on in employment, but will also allow people who have not built up enough contributions to receive a full pension to carry on working in order to reach it.

Sources state that a total contributions approach will be adopted and PRSI contributions by employers will have to increase gradually in order to pay for what is being described in Government circles as the biggest ever “shake up” of the Irish pensions system.

Given the cost-of-living crisis and the pressures that businesses are already under with high energy bills, it is understood that there will be no PRSI increases in the upcoming budget and mostly likely the next one either.

Instead, the minister is to carry out a review of the Strategic Investment Fund by the end of the year.

Humphreys will set out recommendations to the finance minister as to what gradual increases in the PRSI contribution by employers will be needed over the coming years.

Sources have said the minister has repeatedly stated that tough decisions would have to be made as regards how to deal with the pension timebomb, stating that the Government had three options – increase the pension age, decrease the pension amount or increase PRSI contributions.

Those in Government believe that this is the fairest options and creates a modern system similar to other EU countries. While the age might not be in line with the Pensions Commission, sources state that the majority of other measures are in line with the recommendations made by the commission.

Long-term carers

In addition to the move to increase PRSI contributions and keeping the pension age at 66, the minister will also outline to Cabinet that from 2024, long-term carers who have cared for their children for 20 years or more will get a State pension.

It has long been considered that these parents, while not working outside the home, are providing a valuable service to the State, and should be recognised as thus.

The minister will also be carrying out a body of work into establishing a new payment for people who cannot work in their 60s, due the physical nature of their work over their lifetime, such as in construction.

It is envisaged that this payment will be similar to the interim payment that those aged 65, but under 66 receive, which does not require them to sign on for Jobseeker’s Allowance.

This special payment will be higher than Jobseekers, it is understood.

Cabinet is also set to agree that employees who have already signed up to a pension, by law, must receive a annual statement.

The pension age became a major, and rather unexpected, political issue in the last general election after Fianna Fáil promised to postpone the rise to 67.

Fine Gael insisted on it going ahead, while Sinn Féin pledged to restore the pension age to 65.

The Pension Commission report published last October said that the State pension age should rise by three months each year from 2028 until it hits 67 in 2031.

The report also recommended that it should then gradually increase to 68 by 2039.

However, the Oireachtas Social Protection Committee recommended that the State pension should be retained at its current age of 66 and that changes to employers’ PRSI contribution rates should be examined by the Commission on Welfare and Taxation to determine the fairest way to increase the rates.

Work Life Balance Bill

Separately, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman will bring the Work Life Balance Bill to Cabinet today which seeks to introduce a new right to paid leave for victims of domestic violence of five days per year.

The Government will also develop supports for employers in implementing it and better support employees.

The Bill will also introduce new rights for parents and carers, including the right to request flexible working and right to leave for medical care of a child, as well as extending the statutory right to breastfeeding breaks from 6 months to 2 years.

The minister aims to have it passed by Christmas, with leave to be introduced on a phased basis.