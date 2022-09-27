The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUDGET2023 The government held firm on plans to scrap the lower rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) for the hospitality sector.

Announcing Budget 2023 today, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe reiterated that the VAT rate for pubs, restaurants and other entertainment and tourism businesses will stay at the special reduced rate of 9% until the end of February next year.

VAT for the sector is then set to return to 13.5%.

2. #ENERGY Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced an energy support scheme for businesses during the winter, with the government paying up to €10,000 a month.

Earlier this afternoon the minister said that small and medium businesses were the backbone of Ireland’s economy and require a range of supports for the current energy crisis.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) will be open to businesses that have seen an increase in their average energy unit price of 50% or more from 2021.

3. #CLARE A young girl is in a critical condition in hospital after she was discovered with serious injuries at a house in Co Clare early this morning.

Gardaí have also confirmed that a woman was also found unconscious at the scene. She was also removed to University Hospital Limerick where her condition is described as critical.

The child is believed to be of school-going age and was discovered with multiple injuries after emergency services were alerted to a serious incident at the property at Clareabbey near Clarecastle. The alarm was raised at around 8am.

4. #NORDSTREAM A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany have triggered concerns about sabotage, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will carry Norwegian gas to Poland in efforts to bolster Europe’s energy independence from Moscow.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the events “an act of sabotage”, while Danish leader Mette Frederiksen said she could not rule it out after three leaks were detected in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are filled with gas but not delivering the fuel to Europe.

An energy standoff over Russia’s war in Ukraine halted flows on Nord Stream 1 and prevented supplies from ever starting in the parallel Nord Stream 2.

5.# FAMILIES A 25% reduction in the cost of childcare under the National Childcare Scheme was announced.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath says it will cost €121 million and save families up to €175 a month.

It will take effect from January and be capped at €2,100 per year, according to Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman.