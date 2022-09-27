Leaks reported on both Nord Stream pipelines carrying Russian gas to Europe

LEAKS HAVE BEEN reported on the Nord Stream 1 Russia to Europe gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, just hours after a similar incident on its twin pipeline, Scandinavian authorities said today.

Denmark’s climate and energy ministry confirmed the fresh leaks this morning after Germany’s economy ministry reported a drop in pressure in the pipeline.

It comes after Denmark’s maritime traffic agency yesterday reported a “dangerous” gas leak in the Baltic Sea close to the route of the inactive Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which also experienced an unexplained drop in pressure.

Both pipelines carry natural gas from Russia to Europe.

The leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm, “is dangerous for maritime traffic” and “navigation is prohibited within a five nautical mile radius of the reported position”, the authority said in a notice to ships.

While the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has never operated, Nord Stream 1 had been carrying gas to Germany until earlier this month, when Russian energy giant Gazprom cut off the supply, claiming there was a need for urgent maintenance work to repair key components.

Despite not delivering gas to Europe, both pipelines have still been filled with gas, German news agency dpa reported.

Gazprom’s citing of technical problems as the reason for reducing gas flows through Nord Stream 1 have been rejected by German officials as a cover for a political power play following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea on the natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2.

Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June, blaming delays to the delivery of a turbine that had been sent to Canada for repair

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was already complete when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended its certification on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, after Russia formally recognised two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Germany has been heavily reliant on natural gas supplies from Russia, but since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine in February, Berlin has been looking for other sources of energy.

Fears of a winter shortage have eased somewhat as gas storage has progressed in recent weeks.

“We do not see any impact on the security of supply,” the economy ministry said, referring to the pressure drop in Nord Stream 1.

“Since the Russian supply stopped at the beginning of September no gas has flowed through Nord Stream 1 any more. Storage levels continue to rise steadily. They are currently at about 91%.”

Later today a ceremony is being held for the inauguration of a new pipeline, Baltic Pipe, which will bring Norwegian gas through Denmark to Poland.

The Norwegian gas is intended to have an important role in replacing Russian gas.

Additional reporting from AFP