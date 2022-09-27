Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 27 September 2022
Advertisement

Leaks reported on both Nord Stream pipelines carrying Russian gas to Europe

A leak on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea is “dangerous” for maritime traffic.

By Press Association Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 8:52 AM
42 minutes ago 3,932 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5877029
The Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany.
Image: Markus Schreiber/AP
The Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany.
The Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany.
Image: Markus Schreiber/AP

LEAKS HAVE BEEN reported on the  Nord Stream 1 Russia to Europe gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, just hours after a similar incident on its twin pipeline, Scandinavian authorities said today.

Denmark’s climate and energy ministry confirmed the fresh leaks this morning after Germany’s economy ministry reported a drop in pressure in the pipeline.

It comes after Denmark’s maritime traffic agency yesterday reported a “dangerous” gas leak in the Baltic Sea close to the route of the inactive Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which also experienced an unexplained drop in pressure.

Both pipelines carry natural gas from Russia to Europe.

The leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm, “is dangerous for maritime traffic” and “navigation is prohibited within a five nautical mile radius of the reported position”, the authority said in a notice to ships.

While the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has never operated, Nord Stream 1 had been carrying gas to Germany until earlier this month, when Russian energy giant Gazprom cut off the supply, claiming there was a need for urgent maintenance work to repair key components.

Despite not delivering gas to Europe, both pipelines have still been filled with gas, German news agency dpa reported.

Gazprom’s citing of technical problems as the reason for reducing gas flows through Nord Stream 1 have been rejected by German officials as a cover for a political power play following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

embedded269016697 A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea on the natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2.

Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June, blaming delays to the delivery of a turbine that had been sent to Canada for repair

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was already complete when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended its certification on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, after Russia formally recognised two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Germany has been heavily reliant on natural gas supplies from Russia, but since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine in February, Berlin has been looking for other sources of energy.

Fears of a winter shortage have eased somewhat as gas storage has progressed in recent weeks.

“We do not see any impact on the security of supply,” the economy ministry said, referring to the pressure drop in Nord Stream 1.

“Since the Russian supply stopped at the beginning of September no gas has flowed through Nord Stream 1 any more. Storage levels continue to rise steadily. They are currently at about 91%.”

Later today a ceremony is being held for the inauguration of a new pipeline, Baltic Pipe, which will bring Norwegian gas through Denmark to Poland.

The Norwegian gas is intended to have an important role in replacing Russian gas.

Additional reporting from AFP

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie