The 5 at 5

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LISTOWEL The Bishop of Kerry apologised after a priest told a mass that sex between two men or two women is sinful and that free condom schemes from the HSE promote promiscuity.

2. #CRIB Taoiseach Micheál Martin has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the live crib at Dublin’s Mansion House, saying that there are a “variety of ways” to enjoy Christmas.

3. #DISCRIMINATION A solicitor told Noteworthy that Travellers facing homelessness are reporting to him that local authorities are still using criteria to assess their need that have “no basis in law”.

4. #BUDGET A double child payment of €280 is being paid to families today, as part of measures being rolled out by Government to help households with the rising cost of living.

5. #COURTS A man who mugged a 73-year-old woman who had just won €23,000 in a city centre casino has been jailed for three years.