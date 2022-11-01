The 5 at 5

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #LISTOWEL The Bishop of Kerry apologised after a priest told a mass that sex between two men or two women is sinful and that free condom schemes from the HSE promote promiscuity.
2. #CRIB Taoiseach Micheál Martin has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the live crib at Dublin’s Mansion House, saying that there are a “variety of ways” to enjoy Christmas.
3. #DISCRIMINATION A solicitor told Noteworthy that Travellers facing homelessness are reporting to him that local authorities are still using criteria to assess their need that have “no basis in law”.
4. #BUDGET A double child payment of €280 is being paid to families today, as part of measures being rolled out by Government to help households with the rising cost of living.
5. #COURTS A man who mugged a 73-year-old woman who had just won €23,000 in a city centre casino has been jailed for three years.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS