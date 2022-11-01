Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 1 November 2022
Advertisement

'It's above my pay grade': Taoiseach weighs in on Mansion House live crib controversy

Micheál Martin said that there were a ‘variety of ways’ to enjoy Christmas.

35 minutes ago 3,732 Views 7 Comments
Sheep inside the live crib in 2019
Sheep inside the live crib in 2019
Image: RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the live crib at Dublin’s Mansion House, saying that there are a “variety of ways” to enjoy Christmas.

The yearly live crib outside the Mansion House was cancelled last week by Green Party Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy, who proposed that the live crib be replaced.

Speaking at the launch of over 70 new social homes in Mulhuddart in Co Dublin, the Taoiseach joked that the controversy unfolding over the decision to cancel the live crib this year was “above my pay grade”.

“I have enjoyed Christmases in the past where we visited live animals,” said Martin, saying that he took his children to see them in Ballina years ago.

“But look, we all have different perspectives. People will have a variety of ways to enjoy Christmas.”

When pressed on whether or not the Lord Mayor should reverse the decision not to hold the live crib outside the Mansion House, the Taoiseach joked: “I think this is above my pay grade.”

There has been controversy caused by the decision to cancel the live crib this Christmas, with the Minister for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan calling it a “Scrooge-like agenda”.

O’Donovan said he will be working with the IFA on a new location for the crib which attracts thousands of children and their families every Christmas in Dublin.

“Children suffered enough over the last two years having to live with Covid and wondering would Santa and Rudolph manage to get to their homes with lockdowns and restrictions. Let them enjoy this Christmas,” the minister said.

“Let’s have a Nativity crib in the capital city for all children to visit. There cannot be a Scrooge-like agenda from any council for children at Christmas time.”

However, the cancellation of the live crib was welcomed by the National Animal Rights Association (NARA), saying that it was a “progressive step for animal rights”.

The statement, from NARA spokesperson Laura Broxson, said: “Not using animals for entertainment is something that should be welcomed by all as a more compassionate way to mark the festive season.”

“We have been objecting to the ‘live crib’ for over a decade. Farm animals do not belong in Dublin City Centre.

“They’re put in an enclosure, on display, where they have no space to get away from people. They are surrounded by lights, noise and hundreds of people staring at them. In 2022, it’s not an acceptable way to celebrate Christmas.”

O’Donovan said that he is currently working with the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) to find a new location for the live crib.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie