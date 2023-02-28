EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PROTOCOL: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has spoken at an event in Belfast and said that Northern Ireland could become an economic powerhouse.

2. #EXAMS: Plans for Leaving Cert students to sit Paper 1 in both English and Irish at the end of fifth year are set to be deferred.

3. #BURKE: The school at the centre of the Enoch Burke case has been directed by a High Court judge to provide a list of the times the former teacher has been in breach of a court order.

4. #TAX: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government expects energy companies to reduce their prices in the coming months.

5. #ON HOLD: Katie Taylor’s Dublin showdown against Amanda Serrano has been postponed, with talks now taking place about a revised date.