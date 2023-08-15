EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #MCDONALDS: Fire crews have battled a large fire at the McDonald’s restaurant in Newbridge, Co Kildare that has caused significant traffic disruption in the area.

2. #OMAGH: President Michael D Higgins has offered his sympathies to those who lost loved ones in the 1998 Omagh bombing that occurred 25 years ago.

3. #HAWAII: An Irishman living on the Hawaiian island on Maui, which has been ravaged by wildfires, has said the scene he saw in the aftermath of the blaze was one of “absolute devastation and destruction”.

4. #TRUMP: Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in the US state of Georgia.

5. #UKRAINE: Russian missiles have killed three people in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk in the latest deadly strike on the west of the country.