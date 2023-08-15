Govt receives draft terms of reference on UK's inquiry into 1998 Omagh bombing

THE GOVERNMENT HAS received draft terms of reference for the UK’s independent statuatory inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said that once there is “further clarity on the nature of the UK inquiry”, Cabinet will consider the next steps in this jurisdiction.

Today marks 25 years since a dissident republican bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town on 15 August 1998, killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins. Hundreds more were injured.

The blast took place four months after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Victims’ families, survivors and and dignitaries gathered on Sunday to mark the 25th anniversary.

In a statement today, Martin said that “while there has been much said” about the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, he is “deeply conscious that for those affected by the Omagh bombings, this year also marks a terrible anniversary”.

“We will never forget the 29 people who lost their lives, those who were injured, and the families whose suffering continues today. My thoughts are first and foremost with all those impacted by this attack, carried out with disregard for democracy and for people,” the Tánaiste said.

“The Omagh bomb atrocity showed the appalling impact of violence on communities. The campaign of violence in Northern Ireland was never justified. We must keep working relentlessly on peace, dialogue and rebuilding trust.”

Inquiry

In 2021, a High Court judge recommended that the UK Government should carry out a human rights-compliant investigation into alleged security failings in the lead-up to the attack.

Mr Justice Horner found that it was potentially plausible the attack could have been prevented.

His ruling came after a legal challenge by a bereaved family member against the Government’s refusal to hold a public inquiry.

The judge also recommended that the Irish Government establish its own investigation.

Northern Ireland Seceretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced on 2 February this year that he intends to establish an independent statutory inquiry into the bombing.

Speaking at the time, he said the inquiry “will focus on the four grounds, which the court held, as giving rise to plausible arguments that the bombing could have been prevented”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin welcomed the announcement of the inquiry in February.

Martin has today confirmed that draft terms of reference for the inquiry have been shared with the Government.

However, he said it is understood that the chair of the inquiry “intends to seek the views of those most affected by the bombing before the final version is published”.

“Officials stand ready to engage with members of the UK’s inquiry team as soon as they are appointed,” Martin said.

The Tánaiste said that when there is “further clarity on the nature of the UK inquiry”, Cabinet will consider the next steps in this jurisdiction.

“As has been done in relation to a number of historical inquiries, this State will cooperate fully,” he said.

“Justice for the victims and the families impacted by this atrocity will be at the heart of any action that the Government takes.”

With reporting by Press Association