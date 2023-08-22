Advertisement

37 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #CRIME: An Garda Síochána is to deploy armed officers, as well as its anti-riot, mounted and dog units, in an effort to increase visibility in Dublin city centre.

2. #IRONMAN: The funeral of a 45-year-old man who died during the swim section of an Ironman triathlon in Cork is to take place on Thursday in his home town of Slane, Co Meath.

3. #HOUSING: Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said he wants the renters’ tax credit to be increased in October’s Budget

4. CONCERT: Rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced three new Dublin dates to mark the end of their world tour.

5. RESCUE: A helicopter has helped rescue the first children from a cable car dangling all day over a deep Pakistan ravine, rescue officials said.

Hayley Halpin
