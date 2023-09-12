EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIBYA: Flash floods in eastern Libya have killed more than 2,300 people in the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna alone.

2. #RTÉ: RTÉ should consider selling the Montrose site in Donnybrook if it is strapped for cash, according OPW Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan.

3. #LANDLORDS: A change in the way landlords are taxed is vitally needed as part of the Budget in order to keep existing landlords in the market and attract new ones, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.

4. #FSAI: Last month, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served enforcement orders on 10 different food businesses across the country.

5. #SCHOOLS: Primary school management bodies have issued a joint statement calling on the Government to provide more funding in order to relieve the burden on parents’ voluntary contributions in the face of rising costs.