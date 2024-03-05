Advertisement
1. #RTÉ PAYMENT CONTROVERSY: The Public Accounts Committee has recommended that RTÉ should be brought back under the statutory remit of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG).

2. #NEW JOB: Meanwhile, Terence O’Rourke has been confirmed as the new chairman of the RTÉ board.

3. #DEFENCE AND POLICING: The Government has increased the retirement age across the Gardaí, Defence Forces and Prison officers in a measure to ease the staffing crisis.

4. #8 MARCH: The Electoral Commission has described a ‘Vote No’ referendum poster published by Senator Sharon Keogan as “an incorrect representation” of the question people are being asked to vote on in this Friday’s referendums.

5. #SUPER TUESDAY: US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are looking to win the nomination for their parties as people in 15 states will vote for their presidential candidate today, the biggest day of the primary campaign. 

