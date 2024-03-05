The Public Accounts Committee has big plans on how to fix RTÉ's governance crisis

THE PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE’S (PAC) report into RTÉ will be released today, pushing forward with recommendations for how the Government can have greater oversight of the national broadcaster.

Following nine months of crisis around RTÉ’s finances and governance, the powerful Dáil committee is urging that the broadcaster be brought under the remit of the State’s auditor, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG).

This would allow for increased scrutiny and oversight of RTÉ by the committee, the report says.

RTÉ has been mired in rolling controversies since last summer around issues with finance, governance and culture at the organisation.

Among the more than 20 other recommendations, the PAC is advising that all future exit and redundancy packages be reported publicly.

These would also be precluded from including non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) which would legally bar either RTÉ or the departing personnel discussing the deal.

The report follows the broadcaster becoming the subject of yet another scandal over exit payments over recent weeks.

State auditor

The move to bring RTÉ under the remit of the C&AG will rest with the Government, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday telling reporters that he thinks there are benefits in such a measure.

While noting that the Government hasn’t “made a policy decision” on the State auditor’s involvement, he said: “I think it’d be a good idea to have that additional level of scrutiny.”

However, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe cautioned last month that such a move would have “big consequences” for the national broadcaster.

Donohoe said that it would not be a simple decision because the C&AG doesn’t usually oversee commercial entities.

As RTÉ is dual funded, it receives revenue from both licence fees and advertising.

But PAC member Verona Murphy Murphy told The Journal the recommendation is crucial to future oversight of RTÉ’s governance.

The Wexford TD said that by bringing it under the C&AG’s remit, it will ensure “annual” scrutiny and statutory oversight by elected Oireachtas members.

“It will require legislation so if the Government are sincere, they will treat it as an emergency,” Murphy said.

Separate to the PAC report, Terence O’Rourke is set to be appointed as the new chair of RTÉ today, along with two new board members.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin will seek Cabinet approval for the appointments later this morning.

Additional reporting by Jane Matthews