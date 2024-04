EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #NEW TAOISEACH: Taoiseach Simon Harris has received his seal of office from President Michael D Higgins, formalising his election as head of government.

Advertisement

2. #GAZA: Hamas has said it is considering a new framework for a truce proposed during the latest round of negotiations in Cairo.

3. #MEASLES: Two more measles cases have been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases so far this year to 13.

4. #SUPREME COURT: The Supreme Court has ruled that personal injuries awards guidelines voted into force by Ireland’s judges three years ago are legally binding and remain in force.

5. #WET WEATHER: A new fodder transport scheme for livestock farmers has been announced as part of measures to alleviate pressure on the industry amid relentless wet weather.