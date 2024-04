THE DÁIL IS sitting today to elect a new Taoiseach, where Fine Gael’s Simon Harris is set to become the next leader of the country.

Leo Varadkar visited Áras an Uachtarán yesterday evening to officially hand in his resignation to President Michael D. Higgins.

The Dáil sitting will commence at 10.30am for TDs to vote on whether they want to see Simon Harris become Taoiseach. The coalition Government has a Dáil majority – albeit a narrow one – and so it is a fairly sure bet that Harris will be taking up the role.

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell has also criticised Independent TDs for pledging their support for Harris ahead of the Dáil sitting. 3 Galway Independents now voting for Simon Harris to be Taoiseach.



They are voting to continue this Gov's failed policies in housing & health, that are causing real hardship for people across Galway.



We need a General Election. — Mairéad Farrell TD (@Farrell_Mairead) April 9, 2024 Harris gave Fine Gael members a look at his priorities for his term as Taoiseach on Saturday at the party’s Ard Fheis in Galway. He touched on issues like housing, farming, climate, security, migration and the upcoming local and EU elections. “I promise we will deliver with a new energy. Now, let’s get to work,” he said. Tonight, I outlined my vision and values for Fine Gael and the country.



I promise to match that ambition with delivery.



You can read my full speech here: https://t.co/mkAFt2BmgZ pic.twitter.com/oqzJJrikFE — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 6, 2024 In addition to the Government parties, several Independent TDs have confirmed they will back Simon Harris as Taoiseach. His election in the Dáil is still a point of contention for Opposition parties, however, who had called for a general election to decide the future of the country’s leadership. In a statement this morning, People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Mick Barry said that the public deserves a “chance to vote for change”. “But thanks to six Independent TDs and two TDs who have lost the whip, the Government will prevent a knife-edge vote, prevent a general election, and get Simon Harris over the line,” Barry said. There’s international interest in Simon Harris’ appointment today. The New York Times, trying to explain to an American audience how the Fine Gael leader will become the head of government, writes: “Mr. Harris was propelled to the leadership of Fine Gael by the surprise resignation of his predecessor, Leo Varadkar, last month. The party governs Ireland in coalition with two others, and Mr. Harris will become taoiseach (pronounced TEE-shock), or prime minister because of a quirk of the coalition arrangement rather than a reflection of any national public endorsement.” The newspaper says that Simon Harris”has already been nicknamed the TikTok Taoiseach because of his enthusiastic posting on the social video app”. “In one shaky selfie, he invites viewers to join him for a quick chat while out for a walk. A supercut overlaid with the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop” was posted this week, showing Mr. Harris holding babies and shaking hands while campaigning,” writes international correspondent Megan Specia from London. “The videos can feel earnest and occasionally awkward. But there is an informality about them that may resonate with voters, analysts said.” The New York Times The New York Times As his final hurrah, Varadkar is expected to make a farewell speech to the Dáil after 10am this morning to kick off the proceedings. Before he travelled to the Áras to hand in his resignation yesterday evening, Leo Varadkar gave his last media interview to RTÉ’s Six One News in which he defended his record in office and sought to highlight what he sees as his achievements. He also said that Ireland had a positive economic outlook that is“the envy of Europe and the envy of the world”. “Maybe we take it a bit for granted now – I don’t think we should – but it gives us the possibility to invest in health, housing, education to an extent that other countries can’t, we couldn’t in the past,” he said. While Harris’ appointment as Taoiseach is a fairly straightforward process, what’s less certain yet is who he will place into ministerial roles. Fine Gael has control of Enterprise, Public Expenditure, Social Protection, Higher Education, and Justice. Harris leaving Higher Education to become Taoiseach frees up one of those ministerial roles for promotion, while Simon Coveney’s resignation as Minister for Enterprise opens another slot. Harris will also promote a couple of backbenchers to junior minister roles. These will be confirmed at Cabinet tomorrow rather than in the Dáil today. Our Political Editor Christina Finn reports that Harris is expected to place a renewed focus on the European affairs brief with someone he rates highly who can communicate major EU issues like security and migration at home. From our political reporter Jane Matthews this morning, here’s a rundown of the schedule for the day: Things won’t officially get started in Leinster House until 10.30am when the Dáil will commence. TDs will then cast their vote on whether or not they want to see Simon Harris become Taoiseach. This is more of a formality at this stage, given the Government’s majority in the house. It is, however, a slim majority of just 81 and that’s why Simon Harris was spotted camped out last week in the Dáil’s canteen where he attempted to sure up Independent votes. After the Dáil voting process is complete, Simon Harris will then make his way to Áras an Uachtaráin where he will be formally appointed Taoiseach by President Micheal D. Higgins. After this, Simon Harris is then expected to begin summoning his new Cabinet members before the Dáil begins again at 5pm. It is expected that the new Cabinet members will be voted for and approved by the Dáil before it is adjourned at 7pm.

