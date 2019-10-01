This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 4:45 PM
59 minutes ago 1,630 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4832423

shutterstock_789206083 Source: Shutterstock/Anutr Yossundara

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FAI: Sport Ireland has said the independent audit into the FAI won’t be completed next week as planned following John Delaney’s resignation from the FAI at the weekend.

2. #NON-PAPERS: Leo Varadkar has welcomed Boris Johnson distancing himself from the non-paper commitments which mention the replacement of the Irish backstop.

3. #WEATHER: A meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group will take place today as Met Éireann continues to monitor the progress of Hurricane Lorenzo.

4. #OUGHTERARD: A tender for a Direct Provision centre at a former hotel in Oughterarrd, Co Galway has been withdrawn

5. #MOST WANTED: One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives has been convicted of murder after a three-and-a-half-year international manhunt.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie