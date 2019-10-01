The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Source: Shutterstock/Anutr Yossundara

1. #FAI: Sport Ireland has said the independent audit into the FAI won’t be completed next week as planned following John Delaney’s resignation from the FAI at the weekend.

2. #NON-PAPERS: Leo Varadkar has welcomed Boris Johnson distancing himself from the non-paper commitments which mention the replacement of the Irish backstop.

3. #WEATHER: A meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group will take place today as Met Éireann continues to monitor the progress of Hurricane Lorenzo.

4. #OUGHTERARD: A tender for a Direct Provision centre at a former hotel in Oughterarrd, Co Galway has been withdrawn.

5. #MOST WANTED: One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives has been convicted of murder after a three-and-a-half-year international manhunt.